Money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) said third-quarter earnings rose 8 percent despite tough markets as customers added money to fixed income and balanced funds.

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $166.9 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $154.7 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier, Atlanta-based Invesco said on Monday.

Chief Executive Marty Flanagan highlighted the firm's net inflows from customers, a rarity in the industry during the third quarter. Long-term funds saw net inflows of $3.3 billion, led by real estate, bank loans and corporate credit as well as the firm's "Premia Plus" multi-asset accounts, Flanagan said.

"It's ever broadening and that's a good sign for the industry," Flanagan said on a call with analysts.

Investors withdrew a net $1.1 billion from short-term money market funds during the quarter. Flanagan said he expects U.S. regulators will make one more effort to tighten money market rules that will be "very manageable" for Invesco and other industry participants.

The firm intends to buy back $100 million of its shares in the fourth quarter, Flanagan said.

Though some European banks may look to raise capital by possibly divesting their asset management units, Invesco does not see many appealing opportunities, Flanagan said. "Frankly, at a headline level, they look more distressed than what we're interested in," he told analysts.

Excluding certain expenses, Invesco said it earned 42 cents per share. On that basis, Wall Street analysts, on average, expected 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like other money managers, Invesco funds were hurt by tumultuous markets during the quarter. Assets under management declined 8.5 percent from the end of the second quarter to $598 billion and were down 1 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of Invesco gained 2 percent to $19.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares had lost 22 percent so far this year through Friday, compared with a 2 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)