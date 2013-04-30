Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
BOSTON U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit jumped 14.6 percent, beating Wall Street expectations, as investors poured money into the firm's funds amid a buoyant stock market.
Gains from the stock market boosted assets under management by $31.4 billion during the quarter. Investors added a net $19.2 billion during the quarter, including $8.4 billion to active accounts and $6.4 billion to index accounts.
The Atlanta-based firm's net income attributable to common shareholders was $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, up from $193.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Invesco earned 52 cents a share, better than the 47 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall, assets under management totaled $729.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, an 8.4 percent rise over year-ago levels.
Shares of Invesco closed up 16 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $29.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have gained 13.9 percent so far this year, outpacing the 11.8 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. .SPX
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.