Asset manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) reported a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates as higher operating costs outweighed a rise in investment management fees.

The money manager, which oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said operating costs rose 10 percent to $861.6 million in the second quarter as it paid out more in salaries and other benefits.

Net profit rose to $202.6 million, or 45 cents per share, from $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs from acquisitions, third-party distribution arrangements and some other items, Invesco earned 50 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investment management fees rose 17 percent to $885.5 million.

Net inflows of new client money totaled $1.4 billion as investors were encouraged by a rising U.S. stock market.

Invesco net fund outflow was $8.5 billion a year earlier.

With the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX scaling new highs, many investors who had sat on the sidelines for the past few years jumped back into the stock market.

Invesco's overall assets under management fell to $705.6 billion as of June 30 from $707.7 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Atlanta-based Invesco's shares closed at $32.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained about 1 percent in the last three months, underperforming the 8 percent rise of the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index .DJUSAG.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)