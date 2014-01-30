Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N), which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit jumped 81 percent, helped by strong markets and sales of alternative and equity products.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $287.4 million, or 64 cents per share, from $158.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain factors including the sale of its Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management unit, Invesco earned 58 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Invesco ended the year with $778.7 billion in total assets under management, an increase of $33.2 billion during the quarter, and up 16.7 percent from a year ago.

Net long-term flows at Invesco, not including flows into institutional money market funds, were $1 billion. They were largely lifted by investors pouring money into equity and alternative products, which had net inflows of $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion during the quarter, respectively.

Analysts focus on flow data because asset managers' revenue and profits are closely tied to market indexes not under their control.

Invesco's PowerShares QQQ fund (QQQ.O) added $2.6 billion in net new money. PowerShares is the fourth-largest U.S. provider of ETFs by assets, following BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), Vanguard and State Street Corp (STT.N).

