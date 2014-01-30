Invesco Ltd said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit jumped 81 percent, boosted by strong markets and the sale of its Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management unit.

The Atlanta-based money manager, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said net profit rose to $287.4 million, or 64 cents per share, from $158.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the sale of its Atlantic Trust unit, which Invesco sold to the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for $210 million, the company earned 58 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Strong markets and demand for alternative and equity products helped drive growth in assets under management at the firm during the quarter.

"In risk-on environments, clients shift demand toward equities," Chief Executive Officer Martin Flanagan said on a call with analysts on Thursday. "This is exactly what we experienced."

Invesco shares were up 1.5 percent at $33.56 in Thursday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Invesco shares gained 39.5 percent in 2013, mirroring the rise in the broader stock market.

MARKET RALLY BOOSTS ASSETS

Invesco ended the year with $778.7 billion in total assets under management, an increase of $33.2 billion during the three months ended Dec 31, and up 16.7 percent from a year ago.

A market rally in 2013 in which the S&P 500 gained 29.6 percent over the year drove those gains at Invesco and boosted the inflows across the asset management industry.

Net long-term flows at Invesco, not including flows into institutional money market funds, were $1 billion. They were largely lifted by investors pouring money into equity and alternative products, which had net inflows of $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion during the quarter, respectively.

Flanagan said Invesco launched more funds during the fourth quarter than it did in any full calendar over the past five years.

"These product launches are designed to further solidify our position as one of the largest managers of alternatives for U.S. institutional investors," he said.

Invesco's PowerShares QQQ fund added $2.6 billion in net new money. PowerShares is the fourth-largest U.S. provider of ETFs by assets, following BlackRock Inc, Vanguard and State Street Corp.

Analysts focus on flow data because asset managers' revenue and profits are closely tied to market indexes not under their control.

TOP MANAGER DEPARTING

One of Invesco's top fund managers, Neil Woodford, is set to depart in April after 25 years with the firm, which analysts and market participants have said could lead to the defection of clients loyal to Woodford.

Flanagan sought to allay concerns about client defections on the Thursday investor and analyst call.

"We continue to see strong evidence that many clients are choosing to remain invested in the funds," Flanagan said, referring to the Tuesday announcement that Edinburgh Investment Trust will retain Invesco as manager of the trust.

Invesco first announced Woodford's departure in October. He is being replaced by Mark Barnett, who will take over management of Woodford's funds as head of British equities.

"The market has been extremely receptive toward Mark," Flanagan said.

Woodford, one of the investment industry's most closely watched fund managers, has developed a strong client base over the years given his consistent performance and cult-like following.

