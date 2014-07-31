Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that second-quarter profit jumped 35.5 percent as strong markets boosted assets under management.

Net profit rose to $274.5 million, or 63 cents per share, from $202.6 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding discontinued operations from the sale of its Atlantic Trust business and other one-time items, Atlanta-based Invesco earned 65 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected profit of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Invesco ended the quarter in June with $802.4 billion in assets under management, up $15.1 billion from the end of March.

Net long-term outflows at Invesco were $6.9 billion for the quarter, pressured by a single client withdrawal of $13.1 billion, after the company lost a contract to manage funds for wealth manager St. James's Place.

Much of the money that left with St. James's Place is following Neil Woodford, a longtime Invesco British fund manager who departed in April. His departure had sparked concerns about potential client defections from the Invesco Perpetual High Income fund he ran.

Woodford, who had been with the company for more than 25 years, has started his own firm, Woodford Investment Management, where he has launched a new fund.

Excluding the single client withdrawal, Invesco said total long-term net inflows would have been $6.2 billion in the second quarter.

