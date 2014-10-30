NEW YORK Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N), which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 12.2 percent as investors added money to their active funds.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $256 million, or 59 cents per share, from $228.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a charge from a fund reimbursement expense and other one-time items, Invesco earned 64 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 62 cents per share in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Long-term net inflows during the quarter were $6 billion, as investors poured money into the company's active funds.

"This is the strongest active organic growth rate we've seen since the first quarter of 2013," Invesco Chief Executive Officer Martin Flanagan said on a call with analysts.

Invesco shares were up 1.7 percent to $39.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Those long-term net flows represent a 3.3 percent annualized organic growth rate, roughly twice the industry average, said Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan.

"I'm still confident that strong investment performance will continue to drive organic growth," he said.

The positive flows during the quarter were a reversal from outflows in the second quarter when the company lost a contract to manage funds for wealth manager St. James's Place (SJP.L).

Much of the outgoing funds followed Neil Woodford, a longtime Invesco fund manager who left in April. His departure sparked concerns about client defections from the Invesco Perpetual High Income fund that he ran, but executives have said clients now have a subdued view of the move.

Passive fund net flows were flat during the third quarter, while Invesco's PowerShares QQQ fund (QQQ.O) had net outflows of $3.2 billion.

Invesco's PowerShares, the fourth largest U.S. ETF provider by assets, has focused on creating so-called "smart beta" ETFs that use factors such as sales or cash flow, rather than market capitalization, to weight holdings in the funds.

"Our focus in this space is continued promotion of 'smart beta,' alternative types of ETFs, as opposed to the normal cap-weighted types of products that are very much in focus by Vanguard, BlackRock and others," Chief Financial Officer Loren Starr said on the call.

Invesco had $789.6 billion in assets under management at the end of September, down $12.8 billion from the end of June. Net market losses and foreign exchange rate movements led to declines in assets under management during the quarter, Invesco said.

Net revenue at Invesco rose 11.9 percent from a year ago to $913.7 million, driven by higher investment management fees, which grew by $16.5 million during the quarter, as adjusted, to about $1.07 billion.

Invesco also said a third-quarter cash dividend of 25 cents per share will be payable on Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by W Simon, Paul Simao and David Gregorio)