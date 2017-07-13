FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Bahrain's Investcorp sells Spain-based Esmalglass to Lone Star
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Bahrain's Investcorp sells Spain-based Esmalglass to Lone Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp has agreed to sell Esmalglass, a supplier of intermediate products for the ceramic industry, to U.S. buyout firm Lone Star Fund X for an enterprise value of 605 million euros ($693 million).

Investcorp had bought Spain-based Esmalglass in July 2012 from 3i, a period when investors had shied away from the country in the wake of eurozone debt crisis. Investcorp had not disclosed its acquisition price then.

Since the acquisition, Investcorp said Esmalglass's EBITDA has doubled, fueled by strong growth in the color business and complemented by the its acquisition of Fritta in 2015, which boosted its position in the glazes market.

The company employs 1400 people and sells products to 1200 customers through sales 21 sales offices in Europe, Asia and South America.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.