LONDON, Sept 8 The U.S. investigation into
alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates is focusing on
possible violations of a commodities law that has previously
been used to send financial executives to prison, the Financial
Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the probe into the
setting of London and Tokyo interbank offered rates as saying
U.S. authorities are modeling their investigation on a past
prosecution of three energy companies for violations of the
Commodity Exchange Act, which resulted in criminal settlements
and prison terms of up to 14 years.
The interbank lending probe, led by the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of
Justice, is examining possible collusion between traders and
bank treasury departments in 2007 and 2008.
In the investigation, authorities are examining whether
Libor, and Tibor, the smaller Tokyo-based version, were rigged
at the height of the financial crisis.
The CFTC is examining whether traders placed bets on future
yen and dollar rates and colluded with bank treasury
departments, who help set the Libor index, to move the rates in
their direction, the FT said citing people familiar with the
probe.
The CFTC was not immediately available for comment, but it
has a policy of not commenting on open investigations.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)