Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Activist investor Bill Ackman said Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's (VRX.N) (VRX.TO) stock was an "extraordinary bargain" given its low price.
More doctors could use specialty pharmacies, potentially benefiting Valeant, and the selloff in the stock was unwarranted, Ackman said on Pershing Square's quarterly call on Monday.
He also said he had constructive meeting with the management of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O), in which he took a stake in August.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
Sunoco LP said on Thursday it would sell 1,110 convenience stores to Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co for $3.3 billion as the Texas-based company shifts its focus to its fuel supply business.