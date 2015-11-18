Any short-term rise in U.S. interest rates won't translate into a tightening cycle and will prove short-lived under pressure from global deflation, according to one of Europe's biggest investors, which also predicts "unlimited" euro zone stimulus.

Pascal Blanque, Chief Investment Officer at the 954 billion euro ($1.02 trillion) Amundi Asset Management, was alone at last year's Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in forecasting the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates in 2015.

That prophecy has come close to being fulfilled even in event of a December move that is currently priced by markets.

A year on, Blanque reckons that while the Fed could make a tentative move in coming months, its move will be "self-defeating", bringing a flood of European and Japanese cash into U.S. Treasuries to escape near-zero yields at home.

That will drive up the dollar and prevent any steepening of the U.S. yield curve, he says, also noting a broadly deflationary global environment and lackluster U.S. job market.

"There are no compelling reasons for the Fed to hike but they may decide to do something. If they do, it will be short-lived and self defeating, don't expect much impact," Blanque told the Reuters investment outlook summit on Wednesday.

"On balance, I think monetary policy in the West will err on the accommodative side. Medium term, the next big (Fed) move will not be up but down. The question that may be faced some time is not of less (quantitative easing) and higher interest rates but the opposite," he said at the summit held at the Reuters office in London.

In contrast, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have indicated plans to expand their money printing programs and Blanque said ECB boss Mario Draghi's "do what it takes" pledge should be taken seriously. He forecasts more deposit rate cuts and QE for a "reasonably unlimited" time.

"What is important when you are running QE is that people think there are unlimited territories. And basically no time deadline. It can drive interest rates in negative... even more negative territory," he added.

LIQUIDITY-DRIVEN CRISIS, SELECTIVE EM BUYING;

But while central bank money-printing has soothed investors, Blanque warns that current benign conditions may mask the seeds of a future global crisis, stemming, ironically, from shrinking liquidity in securities markets.

Investors have raised concern about the disappearance of "market maker" banks that facilitated trading by holding securities on their own books. Liquidity on emerging and junk-rated bonds is especially affected by new regulations which make it costly for banks to hold risky assets on balance sheets.

"We are living in a paradox of tranquility. There is excess macro liquidity because of QE and central banks but deteriorating micro liquidity especially in the bond space," Blanque said, adding liquidity risks were not adequately priced.

"I am convinced that the next crisis, tension area, will be linked to liquidity."

For the time being however, he sees fears of an emerging debt crisis especially among companies, as overdone. In fact Amundi is noting a pick-up in appetite for emerging markets, which have seen a huge capital exodus in the past two years amid slowing growth and plunging exchange rates.

But rather than buying emerging assets en masse, investors will focus on markets that can capitalize on domestic demand rather than exports and are seeing a recovery in economic growth, Blanque said.

"We will see inflows back in the so-called emerging markets space very much on a discriminating basis. I am seeing appetite growing to play the combination of cheap currency and growth rebalancing."

"My main conviction in EM is in ASEAN," he said referring to the South-east Asian trade bloc that comprises countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines.

Blanque had also three years ago correctly called a bounce in European equities. He expects the gains to extend into 2016, on back of central bank stimulus, better growth in the once crisis-hit region, robust dividends and lower oil prices.

"The rally will continue...Systemic risks are behind us," he said, adding that U.S. equities on the other hand were displaying "bubble type" characteristics.

