UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
NEW YORK Leon Cooperman, chief executive of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said Wednesday that Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) was worth up to 50 percent more than its current share price.
"The stock seems mispriced. ... We think it's worth 40-50 percent more than it's trading," Cooperman told cable television network CNBC. He said the internet coupon company's business was turning around.
Groupon was up 3.4 percent at $7.07 in early afternoon trading. Cooperman's Omega hedge fund took an 8.8 million share stake in Groupon in the third quarter, a regulatory filing on Nov. 14 showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Chang)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.