NEW YORK Investors worldwide pulled $700 million out of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) funds in the week ended Dec. 3, as falling oil prices fueled a decline in inflation expectations, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest in 14 months and marked a 13th straight week of withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted $3.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows.

A drop in oil prices to four-year lows over the period sparked a sharp decline in inflation expectations as measured by 10-year TIPS breakevens, which hit their lowest level since October 2011 around 1.8 percent.

"The fall in inflation expectations is genuine, reflecting falling commodity prices – especially in energy, (with) dollar strength restraining import prices - and ongoing subdued wage growth," said Gregory Whiteley, government securities portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles. "The long TIPS trades have been losers all year."

Demand for stock funds wilted in the latest week, with outflows of $100 million after $6.4 billion in inflows over the prior holiday-shortened week.

Demand for stock exchange-traded funds was steady at $4.3 billion in inflows, but withdrawals of $4.5 billion from stock mutual funds showed retail investors refused to participate. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose just 0.1 percent over the period.

Despite the overall outflows from stock funds, U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $1.2 billion, with all of the cash flowing into ETFs.

Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $2.8 billion in withdrawals, their biggest outflows in eight weeks, with Chinese equity funds accounting for $2.3 billion of the withdrawals.

The outflows came even as the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC hit multi-year highs, soaring 6.7 percent over the reporting period, partly on anticipation of further monetary easing.

Investors, however, may view the People's Bank of China's stimulus measures, including its unexpected rate cut on Nov. 21, as a sign of weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

"If, all of a sudden, a central bank cuts rates, investors immediately become concerned that there's another shoe to drop in terms of the economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

