NEW YORK Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured more than $6 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 22 due to demand for cheaper U.S. stocks following a market pullback, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows were the biggest since early February and reversed the previous week's outflows of $5.8 billion, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors continued to shun bonds and pulled $5 billion from bond funds, the fourth straight week of withdrawals.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $4.7 billion, marking their biggest inflows since early November 2013 and their first in nine weeks.

Demand for international-focused stock funds also recovered with inflows of $1.4 billion after $775 million in outflows the previous week. The outflows over the prior week were the first since May 2013.

Funds that hold municipal bonds attracted $139 million, marking their weakest demand since early July. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $572 million in outflows, their third straight week of withdrawals.

The appetite for riskier stocks and aversion to bonds came as the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rallied 3.5 percent over the week, largely on solid U.S. corporate earnings from companies such as Apple and Halliburton. That marked a rebound from the index's 5.4 percent plunge over the week before.

The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent over ICI's latest reporting period after rising 0.9 percent over the prior period.

"It made sense again to buy on the dip" given the solid U.S. corporate earnings results, said Tim Ghriskey, who helps manage $1.5 billion as chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York, on the demand for stocks.

He said U.S. stocks could rise 5 percent from their current levels before the end of the year, partly on continued strength in U.S. corporate results and greater stability in oil prices.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)