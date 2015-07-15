NEW YORK Investors pulled $1.07 billion from long-term U.S. mutual funds in the week ended July 8, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday, a rate more than five times lower than the previous week.

At the same time, total equity inflows to these funds was $2.16 billion compared with outflows of $3.26 billion the previous week, ICI data showed.

It was not immediately clear to analysts why overall outflows had fallen so sharply or why total equity had posted a gain after two weeks of losses.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.446 billion in withdrawals, marking their 19th straight week of outflows. Funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $4.604 billion in inflows. Funds that invest primarily in international shares have attracted inflows every week of this year.

Bond funds posted $3.219 billion in outflows, up from the prior week’s $2.033 billion. This was the second straight week of outflows for all bond funds.

Taxable bond funds posted outflows of $2.932 billion. Funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $287 million in outflows.

"The accelerating outflows from bond funds likely reflects a growing consensus that Federal Reserve rate hikes may come sooner than later and comes on the heels of negative returns in major bond indexes in the second quarter," said Alan Gayle, Director of Asset Allocation at Ridgeworth Investments in Richmond Virginia.

Gayle also said while there are concerns about domestic equities, many investors think the improving economic outlook in the developed countries as well as ongoing monetary stimulus will support a further rise in international equities.

Concerns over Chinese market turmoil, anxiety around a possible 'Grexit' and problems in Puerto Rico rattled markets through the week.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $10 million in withdrawals, compared with the previous week’s $523 million in withdrawals.

(Reporting by Tariro Mzezawa; Editing by Andrew Hay)