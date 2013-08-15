NEW YORK Investors gave $1.3 billion to U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the first inflows into the funds in three weeks, even as interest rates rose, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold Treasuries attracted $155.3 million in the week ended August 14 after investors withdrew a record $3.27 billion from the funds the prior week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 11 basis points to 2.71 percent over the weekly period on positive U.S. economic data and uncertainty surrounding when the Federal Reserve will reduce buying bonds. As yields rise, prices fall.

Investors committed just $947.5 million to stock funds, the smallest amount in seven weeks and down significantly from inflows of $6.28 billion the previous week.

Funds that primarily hold stocks of companies outside the U.S. gained $2.2 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. Funds that primarily hold U.S. stocks had their first outflow in seven weeks of about $1.3 billion.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, received $130.7 million over the week, marking the first injections of cash to the funds since last March.

