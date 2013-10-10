NEW YORK Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $6.1 billion out of stock funds in the latest week on the extended U.S. government shutdown and concerns over the debt ceiling, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows from stock funds in the week ended October 9 were the biggest in seven weeks. Global stock markets fell over the week on the prolonged shutdown and concerns that Congress may not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling by a critical October 17 date.

"Certainly, investors are not paying attention to the financials - they're paying attention to the politics," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. MSCI's world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 1.7 percent over the weekly period.

The net outflows from stock funds stemmed from investors pulling $8.9 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 2.2 percent over the weekly period.

Outflows from exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks accounted for nearly all of the net outflows from stock funds. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY.P) had the biggest outflows of $3.5 billion.

Mutual funds that hold U.S. stocks also had withdrawals, however, of $1.6 billion, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since the start of the year.

ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor.

Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, marking the fifth straight week of new cash for the funds and up from the prior week's inflows of $1.2 billion.

Emerging market stock funds reaped $563.5 million of the new money as the MSCI emerging markets equities index .MSCIEF rose 0.8 percent over the week. The inflows marked the fifth straight week of new demand for the funds.

European stock funds pulled in about $590 million of the cash into international funds, even as the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares fell 1.8 percent over the weekly period.

Investors pulled $19.2 billion out of money market funds, the biggest withdrawals from the funds since mid-June. The bulk of the outflows came from institutional investors pulling cash out of money market funds that hold U.S. government securities.

Institutional money market funds that hold U.S. government securities had outflows of $18.5 billion. Roseen said institutional investors pulled cash out of money market funds, which are typically low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, since the funds are vulnerable to the risk of a U.S. default on its debt.

Retail investors took the opposite stance and put $1.6 billion into money market funds that hold U.S. government securities in the latest week.

Mom-and-pop investors parked cash in money market funds because they "didn't know where to hide" given the uncertainty over the debt ceiling and the extent of the partial U.S. government shutdown, said Roseen of Lipper.

Taxable bond funds had outflows of $451.7 million, down from withdrawals of $2.2 billion over the prior week. Funds that hold short-term U.S. Treasuries had outflows of $78.5 million, marking the fourth straight week of withdrawals from the funds.

Yields on short-dated bills maturing in the next few weeks rose sharply on Tuesday on the fears of a potential U.S. debt default. The Treasury sold $30 billion in four-week bills at 0.35 percent, the highest yield since October 2008.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the United States will exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing authority no later than October 17.

While demand was solid for international stocks overall, Japanese stock funds had outflows of $157.5 million over the week, marking the first net outflows from the funds in five weeks as Japan's Nikkei average .N225 fell 0.9 percent.

Funds that hold bank loans attracted $556 million in new cash, extending the funds' inflow streak that began in the middle of last year but marking the lowest inflows into the funds since the start of the year.

U.S. President Barack Obama's nomination of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to the role of Fed Chairman once current Ben Bernanke's term expires on January 31 may have tempered fears of a spike higher in interest rates, Roseen said.

Bank loan funds are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks. Many believe that Yellen will maintain the Fed's easy money policies, which would keep interest rates low.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):

Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count

All Equity Funds -6.098 -0.17 3,502.940 10,341

Domestic Equities -8.863 -0.33 2,590.514 7,618

Non-Domestic Equities 2.765 0.30 912.426 2,723

All Taxable Bond Funds -0.452 -0.03 1,600.139 5,128

All Money Market Funds -19.195 -0.80 2,375.824 1,307

All Municipal Bond Funds -0.729 -0.26 281.458 1,399

(Editing by Eric Walsh)