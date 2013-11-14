Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Investors in funds based in the United States committed $1.7 billion to stock funds in the latest week after pulling $2 billion out of the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

While stock funds attracted net inflows in the week ended November 13, investors pulled $1.9 billion out of emerging markets equity funds, marking their first weekly outflows since September.

Taxable bond funds attracted a meager $69 million in new cash, marking the fourth straight week of inflows into the funds. High-yield bond funds attracted $219 million after investors pulled $879 million from the funds the prior week.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries had outflows of $323.7 million, reversing the prior week's small $23.6 million inflow. Money market funds had $3.2 billion in outflows, marking their first outflows in four weeks.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)