NEW YORK Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 25 after adding $5.3 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $620 million in new cash, while stock exchange-traded funds added $915 million. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $2.34 billion after last week marking their first net outflows in 15 weeks. Money market funds posted net outflows of $4.7 billion, their first week of net new money since early May.

