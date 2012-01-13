NEW YORK Fund investors favored fixed income investments in the week ended January 11, plugging a net $6.1 billion into the taxable bonds sector for their fifth best performance on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

It was the fourth straight week of gains and a significant increase over the prior period's net inflow of $1.7 billion.

In the course of the reporting week, the buying interest in fixed income could be seen in the drop of 7.6 basis points for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.

"At this point of the year we may be seeing some shifting in 401(K) money. But overall it seemed people were feeling a little more comfortable putting money back into the market," said Matthew Lemieux, research analyst at Lipper.

Equity funds pulled in a net $3.5 billion in new capital, reversing course from the prior week's $2.7 billion in net outflows.

However, the $1.3 billion in additional funds scooped up by equity mutual funds alone broke a 10-week outflow streak and was the most inflows since mid-August, a signal that retail investors were significant participants in putting cash to work.

The benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX edged up 1.19 percent in the course of the reporting week. However, in one sign of institutional money manager mindset, the large-cap State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had net outflows of $1.9 billion. ETFs are anecdotally believed to represent institutional investor behavior.

"I think there was maybe a little more confidence from the retail investors who are starting the year slightly more optimistic, but it wasn't a full vote of confidence," said Lemieux.

"The lack of bad news and headlines as well as the lower volatility in the market perhaps calmed some nerves. There is still a wariness out there over unresolved issues," he added.

Europe still faces its sovereign credit crisis and Greece's negotiations with private sector bond holders for a voluntary debt exchange is growing more contentious.

Investors seeking higher yields and tax shelter benefits plowed $1.1 billion into municipal bond funds, striking their best weekly performance since March 2010. That trend is likely to continue, Lemieux said.

Elsewhere in fixed income, corporate investment grade bond funds pulled in a net $1.79 billion, just edging out corporate high yield bond funds, which pulled in a net $1.78 billion.

The tepid confidence in the markets in the last week, which included improving U.S. employment data, filtered through to other sectors such as emerging markets. Equities in the sector pulled in $760 million, their best week since early November. Debt in the sector had a more modest inflow of $36 million.

Gold and natural resource focused equity funds had a modest net outflow of $26.7 million, a third straight weekly outflow at a time when spot gold prices rose 1.85 percent.

In the equity sector, the biggest net outflows came from the small-cap funds, with $658 million in net redemptions. The BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 index ETF alone had outflows of $961 million.

However, when ETFs are excluded from the mix, retail mutual fund investors actually put an additional $66 million into the sector.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The weekly data goes back to 1992.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases)