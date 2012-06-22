CHICAGO Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of GMO LLC, on Friday warned against what he said is a bullish bias in the marketplace and said investors should resist the Federal Reserve's efforts to encourage risky equity investing through monetary easing.

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Grantham said a herding effect will lead investors to be bullish, but said he is skeptical of "astronomical" company earnings levels.

"The market wants to be nervous, thinks it's being nervous, and thinks it's priced the market accordingly, but only because it quite incorrectly gives full credit to today's earnings," Grantham said in his keynote presentation.

Grantham, a noted value investor whose firm oversees $105 billion in assets, added that the "biggest of all risks is on the upside, not the downside." He said he would only buy U.S. growth stocks.

Grantham also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's "artificial" lowering of interest rates inappropriately pushes investors into riskier stocks.

"The longer they do it, the more seductive it becomes, so gradually unless you're really strong-willed, you find yourself edging over to the stock market - we do - and we have to fight it," he said.

Grantham added that investors need safety in light of China's slowdown, the European debt crisis and U.S. debt levels.

He also warned of a decelerating growth rate in the United States and a "spendthrift" tendency, but said the positive prospects for natural gas could offset some of the negatives in the U.S. economy.

Regarding the European debt crisis, Grantham said after his speech that the situation in Europe is "very scary," leading investors to be "very jumpy."

"If it starts to collapse, nobody will know the consequences. There will be shock waves - unknowable shock waves - perhaps not that bad, but perhaps containing completely unlooked-for problems."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)