NEW YORK Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds had net inflows of $697 million in August, with its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund attracting net inflows of $562 million.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Tuesday its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended August with net inflows totaling $2.47 billion so far this year, and more than $3.42 billion of net inflows into DoubleLine open-end funds.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of 5.46 percent year-to-date, surpassing the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which is returning 4.81 percent. The DoubleLine fund is surpassing 77 percent of its peer category so far this year, according to Morningstar data.

The seventh straight month of net inflows into DoubleLine open-end funds and the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund stem from the firm's track record of good risk-adjusted returns, said David Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial.

"They've outperformed by being overweight mortgage credit and having exposure to the long ends of the Treasury curve," he said. "One, they are overweight non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which has continued to rally. Their exposure to longer duration Agency (collateralized mortgage obligations) CMO's and passthroughs have benefited from the rally on the long end."

Gundlach, who helps oversee $52 billion in assets as co-founder and chief investment officer at DoubleLine, is widely followed for his investment calls including a bet earlier this year that Treasuries were undervalued relative to other sectors and that the selling pressure in the dollar was likely over.

During a June 10 conference call, Gundlach told clients: "I still think that, as I talked about way back in the later part of 2010, early part of 2011, I thought the dollar was bottoming at that point. I still believe that. I think that the dollar is likely to move-- break out here on the upside."

The euro-dollar exchange rate has dropped from $1.35 to $1.31 since that Gundlach call.

Growing pessimism about economic fundamentals in Europe, conflict in Ukraine, prospects of further sanctions by the Europeans against Russia have translated into a weaker euro and a strengthening greenback.

Gundlach also said at that time that the drop in U.S. interest rates was tied closely to the movement in Bunds. That is because the consistently wide spread between the two makes it an attractive carry trade for European-based investors to sell Bunds and buy Treasuries. With the euro declining, investors would also get a positive currency benefit.

"There's a lot of good reasons, if you're a European, to want to own U.S. debt," Gundlach said. "It has higher yields and you might just continue to get a currency appreciation for a sort of double-positive reason to own it."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 2.42 percent on Tuesday, down from 3 percent at the start of the year.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)