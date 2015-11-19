Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said that knowledge is power in the field of investing, and cited his short bet against the euro, while Bonnie Baha of DoubleLine Capital said U.S. economic conditions were worse than three years ago.

Maria Vassalou, partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, said that an aggressive path of rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve would not be to the U.S. economy's advantage since it would strengthen the dollar while other major central banks devalue their currencies.

Pascal Blanque, chief investment officer at $1.02 trillion Amundi Asset Management, said liquidity risks were not adequately priced and that fears of an emerging debt crisis, especially among companies, were overdone.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 3 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the impact of a potential Fed rate hike in December and their top investment plays for the coming year.

CARL ICAHN, chairman of Icahn Enterprises LP

Icahn said that "knowledge is power" in the practice of investing and cited a bet against the euro which has paid off after years of losses, and that it did not worry him to be the only investor involved in a given situation.

“Knowledge is power. You really have to know what you’re doing," Icahn said. He said he was currently making "a lot of money" betting against the euro after having faced over two years of investment losses on that bet.

On being the sole investor betting on a given outcome, Icahn said: "The most money I ever made in things is when I do it alone. The fact that I’m alone doesn’t worry me at all."

BONNIE BAHA, head of global developed credit at DoubleLine

Baha said U.S. economic conditions were worse than they were at the end of 2012, and that December would not be the proper month for the Fed to hike rates. She cited factors such as a lack of U.S. inflation, depressed commodities prices and weakness in economic data such as industrial production.

She expressed skepticism about the strength of the October U.S. jobs report and said that, while the report showed that nonfarm payrolls rose 271,000 and the unemployment rate hit 5 percent, men over the age of 55 showed a gain of 355,000 jobs while men around the age of 25-35 lost jobs.

"That’s not the sign of a booming economy to me," Baha said. "Conditions in the U.S. economy on the whole are worse now than they were at the end of 2012," she added.

"The Fed is using 20th century tools to measure 21st century economics," Baha said.

PASCAL BLANQUE, chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management

While central bank money-printing has soothed investors, Blanque warned that current benign conditions may mask the seeds of a future global crisis, stemming, ironically, from shrinking liquidity in securities markets.

"We are living in a paradox of tranquility. There is excess macro liquidity because of QE and central banks but deteriorating micro liquidity especially in the bond space," Blanque said, adding liquidity risks were not adequately priced.

"I am convinced that the next crisis, tension area, will be linked to liquidity," Blanque said.

He said, however, that fears of an emerging debt crisis, especially among companies, were overdone.

MARIA VASSALOU, partner at Perella Weinberg

Vassalou, portfolio manager of the $460 million Perella Weinberg Partners Global Macro Fund, said that a robust path of Fed rate increases would be a "mistake" since it would strengthen the dollar.

"A robust path of increases in interest rates will certainly strengthen the dollar, that’s not to the advantage of the U.S. economy in a world of competitive devaluations where all other major central banks are trying to devalue their currencies," Vassalou said.

She also said that slow growth was likely in the United States, but that its economic outlook was better than most.

PERCIVAL STANION, head of multi asset at Pictet Asset Management

A British vote in favor of leaving the European Union would be a big shock to financial markets because the possibility is still not taken very seriously outside the UK, Stanion said.

"We have been quite negative on the UK equity market and UK government bonds for a while, partly because of the Brexit risk, which we think is significant."

Stanion suggested the probability of a vote in favor of leaving the EU was around 30-40 percent and that the sterling currency was very vulnerable.

He also saw disruption to overseas long-term investment decisions about the UK, but dismissed any notion of "Armageddon" for the UK economy if Britain left.

