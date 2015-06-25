The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said Wednesday that his firm had sold the remainder of its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and that Apple (AAPL.O) represented the same opportunity he said Netflix offered years ago.

"Sold last of our $NFLX today. Believe $AAPL currently represents same opportunity we stated NFLX offered several years ago," Icahn wrote on Twitter.

Icahn's firm owned about 1.4 million shares of Netflix at the end of the first quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Icahn's announcement came after the Los Gatos, California-based video-streaming service said on Tuesday that its board of directors approved a seven-for-one stock split.

Netflix shares slipped from a record high of $706.24 after Icahn's tweet, and last traded mostly flat at $681.20. Apple shares rallied to a nearly two-week high of $129.80 after Icahn's tweet before paring gains to last trade up 1.2 percent at $128.53.

Icahn, who owned about 52.8 million shares of Apple at the end of the first quarter according to regulatory filings, said in an open letter to Apple chief executive Tim Cook on May 18 that Apple shares should be trading at $240 and that he believed the company was poised to dominate the television market by 2016 and the automobile market by 2020.

Icahn told cable television network CNBC that Apple is even better-positioned than Netflix was several years ago given how difficult it is to compete with Apple, whereas Netflix "always had the possibility of some competition."

He also told CNBC that said Netflix was "still a great company" but that it had become more vulnerable to competition, and that he had not sold any shares of Apple and would buy more if they slumped.

Icahn's Icahn Enterprises acquired Netflix shares for an average price of $58, and booked profits on the stock of between $700 million and $800 million in the fall of 2013.

In late 2012, when Icahn disclosed a 10 percent stake in Netflix, he said the company was in a "great position" to take advantage of consumers' shift to watching more video content through streaming to televisions and mobile devices.

Icahn told CNBC earlier this year that he sold Netflix shares too soon, admitting that his son Brett and fund co-manager David Schechter were correct to believe the stock was significantly undervalued.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

