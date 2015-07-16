Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis, Sayles & Company, gestures as he speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bond veteran Dan Fuss, vice chairman of investment firm Loomis Sayles, said on Thursday that it was still highly likely the Federal Reserve would delay raising rates until early next year.

Fuss spoke a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S. interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.

"We need to watch the economic data, and of much more concern, we all need to see what would happen internationally," Fuss told Reuters in a telephone interview. "No one knows how things will develop with China, Greece, the Middle East and eastern Europe."

Fuss' view on rates echoes that of DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach, who reiterated on Wednesday that he did not believe the Fed would raise U.S. interest rates this year.

Gundlach told his investors last week that a rate hike may not occur until at least 2016, citing uneven U.S. economic data as well as the fiscal crisis in Greece and the commodity selling fueled by a market slump in China.

Fuss said the $22.2 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund has been putting money to work in "some interesting" investments but declined to specify them. Earlier this year, the Loomis Sayles Bond had over 22 percent of its investments in cash reserves, Treasury bills and short-term government bonds overseas. Loomis has taken that down to around 20 percent, Fuss said.

