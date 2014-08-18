The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Pimco said on Monday it hired Mohsen Fahmi, formerly of Moore Capital Management, as managing director and generalist portfolio manager focusing on global fixed income assets.

Fahmi, who will report to Mihir Worah, deputy chief investment officer at Pimco, served in various capacities at Moore Capital, most recently as a senior portfolio manager. Fahmi will begin with Pimco on September 2.

Fahmi spent 11 years at Moore in both London and New York, including three years as its chief operating officer. Prior to that, Fahmi worked for a number of investment banks, including Salomon Brothers, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Since the abrupt departure of Mohamed El-Erian in January, Pimco has undergone a leadership shakeup that has included the hire of Paul McCulley, managing director and chief economist, a new role for the Newport Beach, California, firm.

Pimco, which oversees $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, has hired senior talent across its broad investment platform throughout this year.

Recent hires include: Sudi Mariappa, as managing director and generalist portfolio manager; Geraldine Sundstrom, as managing director and portfolio manager who will assume a leadership role in asset allocation; Rick Chan, as executive vice president and portfolio manager focused on interest rate derivative strategies; Jason Goldberg, as executive vice president and portfolio manager focused on equity derivative strategies; Harley Bassman, as executive vice president and portfolio manager focused on volatility trading; and Ethan Schwartz, as executive vice president and portfolio manager focused on distressed credit.

