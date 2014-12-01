NEW YORK The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, said on Monday that it has launched two new funds, the TCW High Dividend Equities Fund and the TCW Global Real Estate Fund.

TCW Global Real Estate will invest in equity securities of real estate investment trusts and real estate companies, as well as shares of companies that provide real estate-related services, such as information technology or software firms.

TCW High Dividend Equities will invest in high-yielding, dividend-paying equity securities listed on U.S exchanges. It will focus on equity securities that have a record of paying dividends, such as master limited partnerships, REITs, publicly traded partnerships, business development companies and U.S. equity exchange-traded funds.

