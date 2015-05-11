China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
LONDON UK fund management trade body the Investment Association (IA) said on Monday it would lobby Britain's government to stay in the European Union (EU), as the newly elected Conservative party gears up for a 2017 referendum on membership.
Calling membership "vital" to the fund industry, the IA said while some European legislation had been a "source of frustration", it would make the case for staying with the EU and remaining a "voice supporting a positive agenda within it".
"Access to the EU single market is a cornerstone of the ability of our industry to serve its clients successfully," said IA Chief Executive Daniel Godfrey.
"More generally, we benefit from being an open center that is able to attract talented staff from other countries and restrictions on being able to hire from abroad will be harmful."
Six trillion pounds ($9.30 trillion) of investments are managed by investment managers in the UK, the IA's website showed. Five trillion pounds of that is managed by IA members, of which 40 percent is on behalf of overseas investors.
DOHA Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.