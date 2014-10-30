LONDON British defined benefit pension scheme funding rose to 97 percent at the end of March 2014 from 84 percent a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday.

But funding of the schemes deteriorated by 9 percentage points between end-March and end-Sept. 2014 due to lower gilt yields, according to Purple Book data compiled by the Pension Protection Fund and the Pensions Regulator.

British pension schemes have been switching to defined contribution schemes from defined benefit schemes, due to the costs of servicing the DB schemes as people live longer.

The allocation to fixed interest assets fell to 44.1 percent from 44.8 percent in 2013, according to the Purple Book, which added that this had been on an upward trend since 2006.

