NEW YORK Billionaire investor Ken Fisher, who last February had turned neutral on stocks, said on Monday he has become very bullish and finds most equity markets attractive.

Fisher, a Forbes columnist and chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, speaking at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit, said there was zero chance that the U.S. or global economy, including Europe, would fall into recession.

The rally initially will be driven by a bounce-back from a volatile 2011 in which U.S. stocks are flat for the year and global equity markets are down about 7 percent.

"I've been net neutral on the market this year and I believe 2012 will be a very much nicer year," Fisher told the summit. "I'd be content to buy most places. I'm more optimistic than most people you'll find," he said.

Since markets tumbled during the financial crisis in 2008, sectors that did the worst during the depths of the downturn have outperformed coming off the bottom, and they will likely continue to do so for awhile, Fisher said.

Fisher said he's prone to overweighting southern Europe as it is part of the bounce-back. Later in 2012 he believes the bull market will roll into another phase, one with an orientation to both speculation and growth.

"The negative arguments are long in the tooth, the positives are not well-appreciated, the economy globally is much stronger than people think," said Fisher, whose Woodside, California-based money management firm oversees $40 billion in assets.

Recessions do not occur independently of other regions in the world, he said. In fact, people's perception of downturns is misplaced in that most believe the most recent downturn is worse than previous recessions. Growth out of the past three U.S. recessions has been remarkably similar, he said.

"You can't find a recession that began when the leading economic indicators have been high and rising, and they are high and rising. And they are high and rising on balance throughout the world. In America, they are quite high," he said.

When Fisher turned neutral last February, sentiment was still bullish. Later in June, he said the U.S. stock market would finish the year only slightly higher before resuming a rally in 2012.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up about 0.5 percent for the year as of Monday, while a measure of global stocks, MSCI's all-country world index is down about 7.3 percent year to date.

