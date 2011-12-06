Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, on Tuesday forecast below-average returns for the S&P 500 over the next three years, but said the current environment would likely "turn out to be a better entry point than exit point" for investors.

Speaking at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit, Grohowski said equities would continue to remain strongly correlated with headlines out of Europe, though the market has already priced in a great deal of potential bad news.

Grohowski, who helps oversee $170 billion in assets, forecast 6 percent annualized returns for the S&P 500 .SPX over the next three years, below the historical average of nearly 10 percent but above the weak returns of the past decade.

He has a target on the S&P 500 of 1,275 by mid-2012 and 1,350 by the end of 2012, representing gains of about 8 percent from current levels. The S&P traded near flat at 1,257 on Tuesday.

"No one will have that optimistic of a forecast if they don't work things out in Europe," he said. "But if they can at least muddle through in Europe -- and that's a big if -- then gains are possible."

Fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis would spread throughout the region and erode U.S. growth have pressured equities in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 briefly dropping into bear market territory in early October.

However, rising optimism that a solution to the European crisis would be reached as well as some improving U.S. economic data have since sparked a rally of about 14 percent from a 2011 closing low reached in October.

Groups closely tied to economic growth, including banks and energy, saw the biggest moves on both sides.

"We want exposure to economically sensitive groups that haven't performed well of late," Grohowski said, citing the energy and technology sectors, which he called "tactical and thematic overweights."

"This is a good environment for shareholder value, but organic growth will be more challenging" with gross domestic product "constrained" to about 2 percent, he said.

Share gains will come through dividends, stock buyback programs and merger activity, he added.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)