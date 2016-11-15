NEW YORK Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said inflation was not a risk to the U.S. stock market heading into next year, while Bruce Richards of Marathon Asset Management said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would not eliminate the Dodd-Frank financial law.

Top BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) bond investor Rick Rieder said people would start to recognize the burden of student debt to the U.S. economy in coming years, despite the issue not being a top concern to Trump's incoming administration.

Monica Defend, head of global asset allocation research at Pioneer Investments, said a fraught political calendar starting with next month's referendum in Italy is keeping the firm wary of all European assets.

John Woods, Asia Pacific Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse, said Trump's election would lead to an era of fiscal spending that could lift growth in the United States and spur European governments to follow suit.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 1 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where money managers shared their best investment ideas on topics such as the impact of Trump's presidency on U.S. financial markets and the direction of stocks and interest rates in 2017.

Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of Omega Advisors

Einhorn said that inflation was not a risk to the U.S. equity market, which he sees gaining 6-8 percent next year. He said inflation was mostly a function of tightness in product and labor markets, both conditions of which were not currently present.

"I don’t think inflation is an issue for the equity market or risk assets over the relevant investment time horizon," he said.

Bruce Richards, chairman and chief executive officer of Marathon Asset Management

Richards said he did not believe Trump would eliminate the major financial law Dodd-Frank entirely, but would help regional banks by merely easing regulatory constraints.

"We think (Trump) maintains Dodd-Frank, but eases off on some of the regulatory constraints that have been hog-tying the banks," Richards said. "It’s bullish for small cap banks."

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income for BlackRock

Rieder said the obstacle that student loans posed to young people's ability to build wealth and buy houses would become more recognized in the next 2-3 years, despite its not being a top issue to the Trump administration.

“As people recognize over the next couple, three years, the burden that the student loan dynamic presents to the economy ... I do think will work its way into the vernacular of what is on their agenda."

Monica Defend, head of global asset allocation research at Pioneer Investments

Milan-based Defend said that European allocations were at a minimum in Pioneer's multi-asset strategy, with some holdings of investment-grade credit and inflation-linked bonds, the latter used to position for a rise in global inflation.

"The idea is that the weight of the political agenda on the financial markets in Europe won't be negligible ... we don't want to be involved in European markets for the time being," Defend said at the Reuters office in London.

John Woods, Asia Pacific Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse

Woods said Trump's election would lead to an era of fiscal spending that could lift growth in the United States and spur European governments to follow suit, and recommended investing mostly in equities.

Woods said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong that he thought a full-blown trade war between the United States and China, its largest trading partner, was unlikely, despite the campaign rhetoric from Trump, who accused Beijing of artificially assisting its exporters and talked of introducing steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

"My own sense is that precipitating, or increasing trade friction for example between the United States and China is frankly self defeating," he said.

(Compiled by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Sujato Rao; Editing by Bernard Orr)