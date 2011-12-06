HONG KONG HSBC Global Asset Management plans to keep its overweight position on Asian high-yield bonds in 2012 as default rates remain low in one of the fastest growing regions of the world with interest rates expected to stay at rock-bottom levels.

Cecilia Chan, who oversees $29 billion as chief investment officer of fixed income in the Asia-Pacific region, said the HSBC Asian Bond Fund has currently invested about 40 percent of its assets in high-yield bonds and was underweight investment grade.

High-yield bonds, or those rated below BBB-, carry a greater risk of default and therefore offer higher coupons relative to investment grade bonds.

"We expect the credit market to be trading in a range," Chan said in an interview for the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit. "High-yield bonds, better quality ones with very low default probability, offering decent yield/coupon pick-up against investment grade bonds, would be seen as attractive," the Hong Kong-based Chan said.

Chan, a HSBC (HSBA.L) veteran who joined the firm in 1994, said she expected the high yield investments to have at least 3-4 per cent yield pick-up over investment grade investments in the HSBC Asian Bond Fund.

Asian high-yield credits have been marked down significantly this year as non-core investors fled the asset class on risk aversion stoked by financial crises in the developed economies.

The sell-off gathered momentum on corporate governance concerns as first short-seller Muddy Waters and then rating agency Moody's highlighted transparency and accounting risks in China.

Chinese high-yield borrowers rushed to global markets in droves in the first quarter this year, taking advantage of low interest rates and rapacious investor appetite for exposure to the world's fastest-growing major economy.

And now following the sell-off, an overwhelming majority of corporate high-yield bonds from the region are trading below par with yields comparable to equity-like returns.

"When we analyze high yield, the most important factor is transparency," she said.

Chan said if the European banks started selling down Asian assets, it would create pressure on the regional credit markets. But citing internal research, she said the impact was not expected to be significant if one invested in quality names.

"Those factors are important and so we need to choose ones which are more resilient to such kind of pressure," she said.

Asset allocation strategies are heavily leaning towards emerging markets in general and Asian high-yield bonds could be major beneficiaries of that trend as economic growth trends remain robust as compared to the Western world.

Dedicated emerging market bond funds have attracted $8.2 billion in inflows year to date, according to EPFR Global data. This contrasts with $27.3 billion of outflows for emerging market equities. This reflects expectations of an economic slowdown without a significant impact on debt servicing ability of borrowers.

Chan declined to identify any geographical bias in portfolio construction, but a fund fact sheet showed the HSBC Asian Bond Fund had invested just over a fourth of its $1 billion assets in Hong Kong and China and a further 15 percent in Indonesia.

(reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill)