Julius Baer's Asia Chief Investment Officer Bhaskar Laxminarayan poses for a portrait before speaking with Reuters at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Singapore November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE An expected fiscal stimulus under Donald Trump's administration in the United States will spur more inflows into developed economies from emerging markets and into equities from bonds, Julius Baer's Asia chief investment officer said.

Singapore-based Bhaskar Laxminarayan told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Tuesday that while Trump's anti-globalization rhetoric might weigh on trade-reliant emerging markets, the developed world might get a boost from an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

At the same time, the brighter U.S. outlook may trigger several Federal Reserve interest rate hikes - he expects three by the end of next year - which could weigh more on emerging market borrowing costs as most inflows into developing countries have been in fixed income markets.

"We've achieved peak globalization ... that's not the best time to be in emerging markets," said Laxminarayan, who helps manage a fifth of Julius Baer's 311 billion Swiss Francs ($312 billion) global assets under management.

"While the picture on emerging markets, especially with the presidency in the U.S. and the policy making behind that remains unclear ... it's also true that emerging markets aren't cheap."

The MSCI Emerging Markets index .MIEF00000PUS is trading at 12.34 times forward earnings, compared with its historical average of 10.52, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream.

One way to hedge emerging market exposure against uncertainty over Washington's trade and security policies was to focus on companies geared towards domestic consumption.

In Asia, he said, his portfolios were made of 70 percent bonds and 30 percent equities, but there has been a 3 percent shift into equities already after the U.S. election. He expected the move into equities to continue in the near term, along with increased inflows into developed markets.

In the fixed income space he envisaged a shift towards high-yield products, as an improving economic outlook may limit the number of defaults, especially in the United States.

CLEAR WINNER

In Europe, Germany stood out as an improving growth story, Laxminarayan said.

Investors watching the interest rate hike cycle in the United States kicking into gear may re-allocate investments across the Atlantic to take advantage of the last stages of a loose monetary policy environment there, he said.

Political risks in Europe, where far-right politicians are gaining traction in countries such as France and Germany, would affect the euro currency "more than anything else", the CIO said.

Laxminarayan tells his clients the U.S. dollar will be a clear winner, predicting a 3-4 percent strengthening against emerging market currencies, as well as further gains against the Japanese Yen JPY= and the Brexit-hit British pound GBP=.

Within emerging markets, India was moving in the right direction and could emulate China's growth of the late 1990s and the beginning of the new millennium.

In China - where markets have taken a hit for much of this year - economic data seems to be improving and the most recent earnings cycle has shown signs of revival, Laxminarayan said.

