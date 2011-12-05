LONDON Europe will develop a potential policy solution for the euro's survival, which should ensure substantial gains for relatively risky global equity markets next year, Pioneer Investments' Chief Investment Officer said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit, taking place in New York, London and Hong Kong this week, Pioneer Group CIO Giordano Lombardo said there was still a significant 15-20 percent chance of the euro zone breaking up. However, he expected the "disastrous" economic and political consequences of that would prevent governments going down that route.

While those odds were "more than a tail risk," justifying diversification and safety hedges such the U.S. dollar and gold, they were still not high enough to retreat fully from markets.

"A potential solution will be found. And what's most important is that the market sees that path towards a solution," said Lombardo, adding that the chances of an instant fix were also low but markets would be buoyed by a mix of moves towards stricter fiscal union and more European Central Bank support.

Pioneer, the asset management arm of Italian bank Unicredit (CRDI.MI) with more than $200 billion of assets under management, said its funds were cautiously positioned close to benchmark but with a bias toward risk as sentiment improves.

"The easiest forecast is that the market will remain volatile, but it's probably possible to take advantage of that," said Lombardo. "We believe that equity markets have a possible upside of 15-20 percent globally."

One of the biggest problems for asset managers was that there was nowhere really to hide and the global impact of a euro collapse would hit virtually every market and economy, he said.

"The so-called safe asset doesn't exist anymore. We use the dollar as a hedge, but then again I'm not sure that U.S. Treasuries is a great safe area in the long run," he added. "The real interest rate on 10-year government bonds is negative for both the German bund and the U.S. Treasury. It's sure you're going to lose money. Would you want to invest in that?"

He said he liked emerging market equities, even though they underperformed this year, and emerging market debt. The beginnings of Chinese monetary easing and its potential for fiscal stimulus added confidence. High-dividend blue-chip stocks, even in Europe, with good balance sheets and dividend yields of 4-5 percent were very attractive in this environment.

Ailing Italian and Spanish government bonds may also be worth another look now, but that was not necessarily the case for debt from bailed-out euro countries Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"We believe that at this level of rates, for example in Italy and Spain, you are quite well paid to take risk," he said. "Again, we are not recommending to be too aggressive on risk but you have to be invested in the portfolio as well. The risk reward for some peripherals is quite good now."

Lombardo said Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's sweeping budget cuts announced on Sunday were well balanced. "I'm impressed honestly by what is being done."

On the separate issue of whether sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) were now less useful to investors as debt insurance, after governments strove to avoid payout clauses despite seeking 50 percent haircuts on the bonds, Lombardo said this was probably the exception rather than rule.

"We are not going out of CDS exposure because it's still a very effective and liquid way to get exposure or hedge in the bond market," he said.

(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/; Reporting by Mike Dolan; Editing by Susan Fenton; Graphics by Scott Barber)