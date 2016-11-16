LONDON Rising inflation expectations following Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win is taking the steam out of emerging markets for NN Investment Partners, which has reversed its allocation to underweight.

U.S. protectionism was an added risk to emerging economies, which have only started to recover from a prolonged slowdown, Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, NNIP's chief strategist, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Tuesday.

Like many other asset managers, the Dutch fund management group had been overweight emerging markets, which saw foreign capital return this year. But all this was now "at risk of being short circuited by the outcome of the U.S. election" van Nieuwenhuijzen said.

"For us, Trump has been a game changer for emerging markets," van Nieuwenhuijzen told the summit in London.

"It's not just the risk of protectionism that we are worried about in emerging markets, it is the combination of that risk along with reflation which is undermining the story."

NNIP has 197 billion euros ($212 billion) under management.

Trump is expected to sharply expand U.S. fiscal stimulus, which in turn is seen feeding through to inflation. That shift has already lifted U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR around 40 basis points and threatens to derail the stellar gains emerging assets have enjoyed so far this year.

The U.S. election outcome, Britain's June vote to leave the European Union and 2017 elections in France, Germany and The Netherlands have all meant politics is playing a bigger role in asset managers' investment decisions, van Nieuwenhuijzen said.

"We are less aggressive in risk taking - without politics, we would have a stronger overweight in equities than we have...we have a more modest overweight than we would have," he said though his firm is not sufficiently worried to go completely neutral on equities.

A more immediate risk is Italy's Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi having threatened to resign if he loses. If passed, the reform will potentially speed up the passage of reforms.

Van Nieuwenhuijzen said he viewed this as potentially the biggest short-term risk for Europe because if the referendum passed it could ease the path of the 5-Star movement in 2018 general elections.

"The funny thing is: even if he wins, it may be more risky two years later because he will change the electoral system in that the winner of election will get more shares in parliament and a bigger majority," he said, adding a changed voting system could hand the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement a lead if they won the next election and trigger a break-up of the euro.

"It will be a much bigger shock than any of the other elections could be in 2017," he said, adding that this was one factor inducing him to keep an underweight in peripheral bonds.

The fund has moderated a large underweight position in government bonds, van Nieuwenhuijzen said, though added that they were his least preferred asset class.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Smith)