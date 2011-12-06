LONDON Italian government debt yields look very attractive unless there is a "complete fiasco" at this week's critical European Union summit and there will be no euro without Italy, Jim O'Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit, O'Neill said the softening of Germany's stance on private sector involvement (PSI) in any euro government debt workout beyond Greece was "highly significant" if backed by European Central Bank action.

"I don't believe EMU (European Monetary Union) could survive without Italy in it. At the same time, Italy can't survive with 7 pct bond yields -- so something's got to give," said O'Neill.

"Unless it's a complete fiasco at the weekend, Italian bonds look to me like a good deal. Italian bond yields will have to get down to 4 pct if not lower."

The spreading of the euro sovereign debt crisis to Italy this year has raised fears for the currency's future as many saw Italy and its massive debt mountain as too big to bail out. When 10-year Italian bond yields topped 7 percent, many saw that as unsustainable over time. They have since dropped back this week after Rome announced its latest austerity budget and fell below 6 percent on Tuesday.

Ahead of the EU summit, France and Germany have formulated an agreement on more centrally enforced budget rules to keep euro state borrowings in check. Many hope the European Central Bank (ECB) will also agree to open-ended euro government bond purchases in return.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at a press conference with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, also gave ground on the rules of a future permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which have been cited as a deterrent to investors.

Germany had insisted that explicit clauses be included in all bonds issued from mid-2013, stipulating that private bondholders may have to share the burden of any future bailouts.

Instead, the rules will say the ESM will respect standard International Monetary Fund principles and procedures, and that the write-down taken by Greek bondholders is a unique case.

"Pending what the ECB does on Thursday, it (the PSI move) is certainly something that could be highly significant," O'Neill said, referring to an ECB policy meeting due on Thursday.

"It takes banks and to some extent sovereigns out of the funding dilemma that has faced all of them in the last three months. Assuming the ECB is going to play their part -- I think it does."

EMU AND BRICS

O'Neill's comments were echoed by other asset managers attending the Reuters summit.

Stephen Jen, managing partner of London-based hedge fund SLJ Macro Partners, said Italian debt offered a 3.5-4 percent real yield, of which 300 basis points were a risk premium.

"I think, if I had the time horizon and patience, I would be very interested," he said.

The benchmark 10-year Italian yield fell below 6 percent for the first time since late October on Tuesday.

Boaz Weinstein, founder of hedge fund Saba Capital Management, was also in favor of Italian debt.

He recently bought Italian bonds when the yield crossed 7 percent because he thinks the risk of default is not as great as the market believes, adding that he sees a yield of around 5-6 percent as "fair value."

"I don't see any reasonable chance where Italy would default and the banks wouldn't," Weinstein said.

Alan Brown, chief investment officer at Schroders, however, is steering clear of Italy's debt.

"I do not see any reason to get in front of the train, I would wait to see the outcome. It's too much of a lottery, too much of a crapshoot," Brown told the summit.

O'Neill said Goldman Sachs AM, which has almost a trillion dollars of assets under management, had a base case for the year ahead that sees the 17 members of the euro remaining in the currency bloc, but there were significant risks that Greece and maybe even Portugal could leave.

"Some of these countries shouldn't have joined in the first place. How do you improve your competitiveness without significant deflation?" he said. "There are new things to be considered in research about how a country can have a peaceful exit -- it's relevant for Greece, maybe Portugal and in certain circumstances other countries as well."

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poors' warning late on Monday to all euro zone governments about possible downgrades would have a marginally negative impact, but it all depended on the EU summit outcome and the timing was "pretty ridiculous" as a result, he said.

Elsewhere O'Neill, who as Goldman's chief global economist invented the BRIC acronym 10 years ago to capture the rapid development of the giant emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, said U.S. and emerging market economies were still performing well and that made it easy to be bullish about global equities in 2012.

China and Mexico are his favored markets, he said.

On exchange rates, O'Neill said the Swiss National Bank had done a good job in capping the Swiss franc and he saw the currency weakening further next year -- especially if the euro crisis eases.

"The Swiss authorities have down a great job stopping the franc being a safe haven and I think the franc will weaken further," he said.

(Editing by Susan Fenton; graphics by Scott Barber)