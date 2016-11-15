Bruce Richards, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Asset Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York City, NY, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Deregulation may not mean the death knell of Dodd-Frank, yet it may help lenders do more of what their name implies: lend.

That is the message from investors on the first day of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, despite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to reduce regulations that he believes inhibit banks from profiting.

Trump's successful White House run has fueled a big rally in bank stocks, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index .BKX, comprised of the nation's largest commercial and regional banks, up 13.6 percent in just four trading days following the election.

"We don't believe he does away with Dodd-Frank ... but he eases off on some of the regulatory restraints that have been hog-tying the banks," said Bruce Richards, chief executive of Marathon Asset Management in New York, a hedge fund firm overseeing $13 billion.

Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reforms in 2010, two years after the global financial crisis, to curb banks from taking too many risks on Wall Street and taking advantage of consumers.

Among its key provisions were the Volcker Rule, which crimps banks from taking risks with their own money, and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to police such areas as mortgage servicing, debt collection and payday lending.

Though the White House and both houses of Congress will be controlled by Republicans, it is unclear how much of Dodd-Frank will be rolled back.

Many banks have grown accustomed to some of the new rules and spent heavily to adapt to them.

The appetite in Washington for killing the CFPB is also uncertain, after it helped uncover what morphed into a national scandal over Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) opening of unauthorized accounts in an ill-conceived drive by employees to meet sales goals.

"Elements of it may not sustain themselves in the new administration," such as required capital levels, said Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund firm Omega Advisors, which oversees roughly $4 billion of assets, in New York. "You would think and hope the adjustments will free the banks up to take on more lending and credit growth opportunities."

Even the increase in interest rates may help accomplish that, according to Rick Rieder, global chief investment officer of fixed income at BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), which oversees $1.3 trillion of fixed income assets.

He said the surge in benchmark U.S. interest rates following Trump's election bodes well for banks' net interest margins, or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits, and may push some to extend more credit.

"I do think that Dodd Frank is not going to be repealed," he said. "You can take a bit more risk: it's not just lend extraordinary amounts of money to very high quality borrowers, but take a bit small business risk, a bit more consumer risk.... That's part of why you're seeing the bank stocks doing as well as they do."

Einhorn said "we are in the midst in the U.S. of a very long lasting economic expansion" that, together with Trump's election, provides "the opportunity for somewhat less severe regulation of the financial sector as well. Do I still like the financial sector? The answer is yes."

Richards expects small-business lending to be a key area of growth.

"That's the number-one place where you'll find easing, as opposed to what the markets are assuming, which I think is an incorrect assumption, which is doing away with Dodd-Frank, doing away with the Volcker rule and letting the big banks go back to their old ways," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)