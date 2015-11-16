Steve Einhorn, Vice chairman at Omega Advisors Inc, speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Following are the speakers scheduled for the Reuters Global Investment Summit being held in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore Nov 16-20.

Steve Einhorn

Vice chairman

Omega Advisors Inc

Luke Ellis

Chief operating officer

Man Group

Tom Hill

President and CEO of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and

vice chairman

Blackstone Group

Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen

Head of multi-asset

NN Investments

Marc Lasry

CEO and co-founder

Avenue Capital Group

Anne Richards

CIO

Aberdeen Asset Management

Rick Reider

Chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income, co-head of Americas Fixed Income and member of the executive committee of firmwide Alpha Strategy business

BlackRock

Mohamed El-Erian

Chief economic advisor

Allianz

Loh Boon Chye

CEO

Singapore Exchange

Greg Peters

Managing director and senior investment officer

Prudential Fixed Income

Wayne Bowers

Chief executive officer and chief investment officer

Northern Trust Asset Management, EMEA & APAC

Charles Li

CEO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Matthew James

Member of the Investment Committee, head of strategy

CQS

Pascal Blanque

CIO

Amundi

Bonnie Baha

Director of global developed credit

DoubleLine Capital

Oliver Wriedt

Co-President

CIFC

Stan Sokolowski

Managing director, senior portfolio manager, head of portfolio

management and trading

CIFC

Percival Stanion

Head of multi-asset

Pictet Asset Management

Maria Vassalou

Partner and portfolio manager

Perella Weinberg Partners

Carl Icahn

Billionaire activist investor

Icahn Enterprises

Greg Davis

Principal and global head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group

The Vanguard Group

Margaret Patel

Managing director and senior portfolio manager

Wells Capital Management

Mario Gabelli

Founder, chairman and CEO

Gabelli Asset Management

Ed Yardeni

Founder

Yardeni Research

Ken Lambden

CIO

Baring Asset Management

Rod Paris

CIO

Standard Life Investments

Dean Maki

Managing director and chief economist

Point72

Erin Browne

Portfolio manager

Point72

Mark Burgess

Chief investment officer

Columbia Threadneedle

Christopher Merrill

Co-founder, president and CEO

Harrison Street

