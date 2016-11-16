LONDON The world's biggest wealth manager said on Tuesday it was advising clients to look through rising political risk in Europe and bet on the euro to rise in value against the dollar in 2017.

Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, who sets the investment policy that guides more than $2 trillion in invested assets, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit he expected gains in the dollar since the U.S. election to peter out.

The view, which Haefele said had been formed in recent days, stands in contrast to market consensus since the election of Donald Trump as president last week, which has seen the euro fall more than 2.5 percent in value against the dollar.

"It's a gutsy call because the political calendar does make a lot of people worry. But there's a lot of political risk priced in," he added, citing the undervaluation of both the euro and European stocks against the dollar and U.S. equities.

"On a purchasing power parity basis, we think the exchange rate should be about 1.25; you know (it's at) 1.07 and people are saying it's going to go to parity, (but) it seems a little bit stretched."

Haefele told the summit the market was pricing in too much action from the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, while in the euro zone, the European Central Bank would be under pressure to trim its bond purchases to combat any rise in inflation.

It was also too simplistic to draw a line between Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June and the U.S. election result and then predict that populists would win in the rash of European elections next year, including France.

"You need to be a little careful in drawing these comparisons," Haefele said. "Remember, after the Brexit vote, the Spanish vote was for more European integration."

While bullish on the euro, Haefele said it was too early to match that with an overweight on the region's domestically focused stocks.

"We'd like to see some stronger earnings growth in general in Europe, before we get involved. I don't think the European economy is going to grow significantly (next year).

Instead he was looking overseas.

"The way to play Europe right now, for us, would be through the European companies who have a lot of exposure to emerging market consumers," he said.

For British holidaymakers looking to book currency for a Stateside trip in the new year, the news was not all bad as Haefele said the pound, too, should rise in value against the dollar in 2017.

"We don't see the pound weaker from here, we see it strengthening versus the dollar, a lot of the bad news is priced in," he said, flagging a six-month target of 1.28 and 12-month target of 1.36, from its current 1.24.

BONDS, EMERGING MARKETS

After more than $1 trillion in value was wiped out in bond markets across the globe after the election of Trump, as investors bet on faster U.S. growth and rising inflation, Haefele said the market was "not in panic mode yet".

"The most important place to look right now is what happens in emerging markets and dollar-denominated debt," he said, adding now was "not the time to get out" of emerging market stocks.

"The commodity complex stabilizing, the fact we're now seeing earnings growth in emerging market companies, these make us think that, on the equities side, emerging markets can continue to move forward."

Haefele said he liked playing the emerging market currency carry against developed market currencies such as the Canadian dollar, Swedish crown and Australian dollar because it matched some of the commodity exposure but with a yield pick-up.

"We seem to be past some of the worst of the Mexican rhetoric (from President-elect Trump) ... Brazil is in a better place than it was last year, and we have a relatively benign view on China as we go into the year."

However, Haefele said he was staying clear of emerging market debt, which was "ground zero" in the event of any unexpected tightening in U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

