Chris Hentemann, founder and CIO of 400 Capital Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Hedge fund 400 Capital expects the market for securities tied to making homes more energy efficient to keep growing into 2015 and sees privately held company Renovate America picking up the pace of its securitization program.

This year, the New York-based fund, which invests roughly $1 billion, helped securitize $233 million of securities, including $129 million in Class A notes. Deutsche Bank sold the first batch of bonds in March and the second batch in October.

Renovate America works with municipalities to help homeowners find money to make home improvements designed to save energy.

The bonds are backed by liens called Property Assessed Clean Energy assessments, which allow owners to install solar panels, among other improvements. It received a AA rating from the Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

"We expect Renovate America to keep doing the securitizations and for the pace to pick up next year, 400 Capital manager Chris Hentemann said on Tuesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Municipalities in California pioneered the project, and the second securitization funded 6,858 projects that are expected to save 4 million gallons of water and 6.7 million kilowatt-hours in energy every year.

Hentemann said that investors, including insurance companies, are eager to put money to work in socially responsible projects like these, which suggests that there will be ongoing demand for fresh bonds in the future.

Renovate America, which began its program on the West Coast, is currently eyeing plans to expand it to other states, Hentemann said. A total of 31 states have passed legislation that would pave the way for these types of loans to be made more broadly.

Before founding 400 Capital, Hentemann headed Bank of America's global structured products group where he gained experience in securitzing assets.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)