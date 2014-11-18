Chris Hentemann, founder and CIO of 400 Capital Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. investors can find value in a variety of mortgage and student loan securities, but as 2015 nears should prepare for greater volatility and be wary of corporate credits that look "priced to perfection," the chief investment officer of 400 Capital Management said on Tuesday.

Chris Hentemann launched 400 Capital Management in 2008 after overseeing global structured products trading at Banc of America Securities (BAC.N). He said investors should brace for the uncertainty surrounding eventual interest rate hikes as the Federal Reserve, having completed its monetary stimulus program, manages a "positive but low-trajectory" economic recovery.

"It's like pouring water out of a glass jar, creating a flow of funds into the economy and basically taking the jar away," Hentemann said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

"You have to expect and be prepared for higher levels of volatility," he said. "You have to be very conscious about where your investment returns are levered to the shape of the (Treasury) yield curve, and whether you're able to recapitalize those investments or sell them."

Hentemann oversees about $1 billion of assets at 400, a structured credit asset management firm, and posted gains of 11 percent after fees from January to September.

He said more of his portfolio is devoted to short positions than a year ago, while some long positions emphasize sectors of the residential real estate, commercial real estate and student loan markets where default rates are low and easy to project.

Noting that many investors remain nervous about real estate, he said that, since the financial crisis, many younger borrowers have delayed buying their first homes until later in life.

Hentemann said that has created opportunities in securities tied to multifamily housing such as rental apartments, some backed by government-controlled Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

Multifamily housing "has been a fantastic performer from a credit perspective," he said. "You're hitting on the nuance of the financial sophistication of an older borrower in their lifecycle."

Securities backed by government-guaranteed student loans also offer value, he said, though a "relatively cautious" approach was in order because education costs are rising and the job market for many graduates remains soft.

Traditional corporate credits, in contrast, offer less value, he said.

"Corporate default rates are actually priced rather tight," he said. "It is priced to perfection. So you have very little room for error."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)