NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he was anticipating a stock market sell-off over the next five years, while Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund Omega Advisors Inc, said the S&P 500 stock index would rise between 7 and 9 percent in 2015.

Michael Corcelli of hedge fund Alexander Alternative Capital said Apple Inc. would become the first trillion-dollar company next year, while Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for fundamental fixed income at BlackRock, said the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in June.

Hans Stoter, chief investment officer of ING Investment Management, said there was a risk of a collapse in the euro in the long term, while Michael Hintze of hedge fund CQS flagged Russia as a "black hole."

Those were some of the highlights from Day 1 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the direction of Federal Reserve policy and their best investing plays of 2015.

CARL ICAHN, chairman of Icahn Enterprises LP

Icahn said he was bracing for an equity market sell-off in the next three to five years.

"It's really a question of when that is going to happen, in my opinion. It could be three years, it could be three months, it could be three days. But I really do believe there will be a major correction in the next three to five years, at least."

Icahn also said oil companies, which have benefited from easy money but are suffering amid a supply glut, could be experiencing a real bubble. He said lower U.S. oil prices were a plus for the economy in the short term and that energy stocks could eventually make for compelling investments.

"There will be great opportunities to buy the energy companies," he said.

STEVEN EINHORN, vice chairman of Omega Advisors Inc

Einhorn, a top executive at Leon Cooperman's $10 billion hedge fund Omega, said a "very gradual" pace of rate hikes from the Fed starting mid to late next year and U.S. gross domestic product growth between 2.5 and 3 percent would support the S&P 500 next year.

"None of the metrics we look at suggest at all that the U.S. economy is vulnerable to recession, so the two underpinnings are an extended period of economic expansion and an extended period of monetary policy friendliness."

Einhorn, whose Omega hedge fund owns Apple shares, said the company's market capitalization could "eventually" hit the trillion-dollar mark.

"It's an attractively priced, double-digit returner," he said.

MICHAEL CORCELLI, founder and managing partner Alexander Alternative Capital LLC

Corcelli, another Apple bull, forecast the technology giant would become the first trillion-dollar company as soon as next year.

"Right now, Apple is the most obvious thing that has to go up," he said, citing its popular tablets and phones going into the holiday shopping period, when retail sales generally spike.

Corcelli also said energy exploration and production stocks are poised to tumble in 2015, especially if the price of oil continues to fall.

"One of the cheapest ways to get paid hedging stock market exposure is to short E&P stocks - the small ones with excessive leverage," he said.

RICK RIEDER, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock

Rieder said the Fed would raise rates in June and that as long as it does so at a slow pace, U.S. equities will "go significantly higher."

"I think the equity market will confound people for the next year or so," said Rieder.

Rieder also said he favored long-dated Treasuries, saying they offer liquidity while their yields would likely remain low. He said fair value on the 10-year Treasury was closer to a 2.75 percent yield than the current 2.34 but it would be "pretty hard to get there."

HANS STOTER, chief investment officer of ING Investment Management

Stoter said a failure by the European Central Bank to act in time to prevent euro zone deflation could trigger a euro collapse in the long term, and that he was cautious on European equities and debt.

Stoter said that if the ECB unleashes quantitative easing, southern euro zone debt may rally more but the uncertainty was making it unattractive.

"We are neutral on (such peripheral debt) because it could go either way. To me, it feels a bit like a coin toss, and then you shouldn't take a position," he said.

Michael Hintze, founder of hedge fund CQS

Hintze said CQS was betting on U.S. high-yield corporate bonds following the return of widening credit spreads and volatility in the second half of the year.

Hintze said he was also shorting European credits and flagged Russia as a "black hole" as it fights an economic crisis, sinking oil prices and a sanctions war with the West over Ukraine.

"What's happened more recently is that there is a significant differentiation," Hintze said, pointing to a widening in spreads between lower-quality corporate issues and higher-grade credit.

WAYNE BOWERS, head of asset management for EMEA and Asia at Northern Trust

Bowers said Japanese and European assets, much maligned after a run of sluggish growth, could perform well in 2015, though a rising dollar could bury the gains for U.S. investors.

Bowers said European markets could defy the "structural pessimism" of many investors, with central bank stimulus lifting asset prices even if the impact takes months to filter through.

He added, however, that while European and Japanese equities may be poised for gains next year, he recommends an "underweight to neutral" stance on both regions for dollar investors compared with an overweight position in U.S. equities.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(For more summit stories, see)

(Reporting by Sam Forgione, Luciana Lopez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Jennifer Ablan, Jessica Toonkel, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Ross Kerber and Jonathan Stempel in New York, and Sujata Rao, Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)