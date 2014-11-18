NEW YORK Several high-profile U.S. investors said on Tuesday that various parts of Latin America could outperform in the next year, but the region's largest economy, Brazil, could lag in 2015.

"Emerging market debt is an improving credit story. The sovereigns have certainly proven that," said Luz Padilla, DoubleLine Capital's director of emerging markets fixed income, at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

But she sounded a note of caution on Brazil, pointing out that the country considered an emerging market darling just a few years ago has now lost some of its shine with investors.

"It's an example of a country that shows you not everything can go on a one-way track" toward improvement, she said.

Among countries that could help make emerging market debt an outperformer in 2015, Padilla cited Mexico, which in August passed an ambitious energy reform package, and Colombia, where growth has surprised markets this year.

"They think (in Mexico) they can do a lot better, and they can," Padilla said.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer for fixed income, told the Summit he is also favorable on emerging markets.

"EM went through their crisis 10 years and 20 years ago and reduced their leverage and built their reserves; they are much more stable today than they were historically," he said. "Even if growth dulls, which it will, from a debt perspective, EM is a pretty attractive place today versus other asset classes."

Nevertheless, many pension funds that scooped up EM debt in the chase for yield may have been "gently cajoled" into those positions, making the bonds more vulnerable to a sell-off if the market dips, said Jane Buchan, chief executive officer of ​Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company, a fund of hedge funds investment firm.

Brazil remains a potential underperformer after its growth slowed sharply in recent years.

"Brazil is still a wild card," said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer of Voya Investment Management's multi-asset strategies. The country has a "terrible situation" in the combination of slow growth and brisk inflation, he added.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 15.5 percent last year and is up 1 percent this year. In contrast, Mexico's IPC stock index fell about 2 percent last year and is up around 1.6 percent so far this year.

All told, Brazil can still draw in investors if it makes some big changes.

For example, Padilla said that the potential appointment of former central bank chief and former Wall Street banker Henrique Meirelles as finance minister could balance some worries about state intervention from recently re-elected President Dilma Rousseff.

Such an appointment wouldn't be a silver bullet, Padilla cautioned, "but certainly it would be better" for Brazil.

If the leftist Rousseff doesn't convince investors she and her yet-to-be-unveiled economic team can jump-start the country's economy, though, buyers could stay away.

"If we have more of the same, then equities are not very attractive as we'll be stuck with a negative economic outlook (for Brazil) in 2015," said Eduardo Roche, a money manager at Rio de Janeiro-based Canepa Asset Brasil, with $100 million under management. Roche was not present at the Reuters summit.

"If the current negative scenario prevails, defensive stocks such as those of banks and education companies should continue to outperform the market," he added.

