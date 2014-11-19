NEW YORK These are some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the direction of Federal Reserve policy and their best investing plays for 2015.

ON WHAT BILL GROSS' DEPARTURE MEANS FOR INVESTORS

CHRIS HENTEMANN, chief investment officer of 400 Capital Management

"There is a reordering of capital reallocation, as we speak. The traditional fixed-income managers that are close comparisons to Pimco's are going to be the more direct beneficiary. You're seeing a maturity of, let's call it, 'hedge fund institutional investment managers.' There is a number of us that are qualified to actually absorb some of the flows away from Pimco, and I think a lot of clients involved in that basically realize the key-man risk embedded in it."

ON EMERGING MARKETS

LUZ PADILLA, director of emerging markets fixed income at DoubleLine Capital

Padilla said she had invested in dollar-denominated corporate credit in Peru, and said that market participants view emerging market countries with undue skepticism compared with developed markets.

"As investors, we give developed market countries so much leeway, but when it comes to emerging market countries, it's like, 'Oh, look at them, they're going back to their old ways,'" she said. "If you look at the policymakers in emerging economies, by and large, they're just solid, really top notch."

Padilla said Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will be hard pressed to keep her country's economic credit rating from being cut to below investment-grade, but that such an event could occur if the status quo persists.

"If it continues this way, sure, it certainly has the potential, but I think they've developed a sufficient layer of cushion for now."

TOM METZOLD, co-director of municipal investments at Eaton Vance

Metzold said that many U.S. states' revenue levels have not recovered since the financial crisis, an issue which has led state politicians to shy away from spending money.

"An alien has taken over Jerry Brown's body," Metzold joked, referring to the governor of California. "Because this is a man who, when I grew up, was left of left, and he's now arguing with his own Democratic party for a $2 billion reserve. This would have never happened years ago."

Metzold also said that he knew of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of charter schools in default, and disagreed with the risky practice of funding them through tax-exempt debt.

"I have a problem with charter schools being funded with tax-exempt money that have no equity," he said.

JANE BUCHAN, chief executive officer of Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co

Buchan, who runs prominent hedge fund-of-funds firm PAAMCO, said that hedge funds would continue to remain relevant, despite Calpers' decision in September to withdraw assets from hedge funds.

"Hedge funds aren't going to go away," she said.

Buchan said her personal view, and not that of her firm, was that she was "very nervous" about the number of pension funds that had bought emerging market debt on a reach for yield.

"A lot of them have been gently cajoled into investing into emerging markets by their consultants," Buchan said. "Emerging market bonds I don't think make a lot of sense at this point on a long-only basis."

(Compiled by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)