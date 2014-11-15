A Herbalife product is seen at a clinic in the Mission District in San Francisco, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

BOSTON Soros Fund Management, one of the world's most widely followed investment firms, slashed its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF.N) by 60 percent during the third quarter, a period when Herbalife missed Wall Street earnings estimates and its stock price tumbled.

The fund, which manages the personal fortune of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros and his family, sold 2.8 million shares of the nutrition and weight loss company, bringing its stake to 1.8 million shares at the end of September, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed.

Soros Fund had trimmed its holding modestly in the second quarter.

Herbalife has become one of America's most closely watched companies since billionaire investor William Ackman began betting on its demise in December 2012 with a $1 billion short position. Ackman claims that Herbalife is a pyramid scheme in which distributors earn more money by bringing in new recruits than by the actual sale of products to consumers. The company has steadfastly denied those claims.

Soros is among prominent investors, including Carl Icahn, who took the other side, betting on Herbalife's success.

Icahn, Herbalife's biggest investor and who has a handful of directors on the company's board, held his stake steady at 17 million shares, his SEC filing showed.

Soros bought into Herbalife in the second quarter of 2013, and has benefited from the stock's 145 percent gain last year.

This year, Herbalife has lost speed. Its stock price tumbled 32 percent during the second quarter when the company missed analysts' consensus earnings estimates for the first time since 2008 and cut its full-year revenue forecast. It missed earnings forecasts again in the third quarter, and its stock price has lost 51 percent this year.

Kerrisdale Capital, run by Sahm Adrangi, cut its Herbalife stake during the third quarter by 76 percent, down to 9,873 shares.

Herbalife still has supporters, including Richard Perry's Perry Capital, Herbalife's sixth largest investor, which raised its stake by 39 percent, to 5.6 million shares.

Huber Capital raised its stake by 45 percent and owned 1.92 million at the end of the third quarter.

Patrick McCormack's Tiger Consumer Management took a new position, buying 1.78 million shares. Catalyst Capital did the same, buying 313,500 shares.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)