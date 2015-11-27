MILAN Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Friday it had formally launched a process to sell about 45 percent of its tower company Inwit (INWT.MI) but said so far no offers had been tabled.

"The process is still in an early phase and no offer has been received by Telecom Italia at this moment," the company said in a note.

Recent press reports have said Spanish telecom masts company Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are interested in the unit.

Earlier this month Cellnex said buying Inwit would make sense but only at the right price.

Telecom Italia has previously said it wants to keep a holding of about 15-20 percent in Inwit.

