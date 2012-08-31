BRUSSELS Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBAB.BR) is expecting revenue to be at the top end of its forecast range this year following orders for two of its radiology devices.

The expected sales, together worth more than 70 million euros ($43.74 million), will help push full-year revenue growth to the top of a 5-10 percent range, its chief executive said on Friday.

IBA sells proton therapy devices which give a specialised type of radiology treatment to cancer patients. Last year, revenue was 238 million euros, meaning the company is now expecting about 262 million euros in 2012.

"The contracts are still under discussion, but the main terms of the deal are agreed upon and signed in a term sheet and the customer in order for us to start to work on the machine ... has basically paid us some downpayment," Olivier Legrain said.

IBA's shares rose 6 percent to a more than three-month high after his comments.

The company swung to a net loss of 1.4 million euros in the first half from a net profit of 3.3 million in the same period last year, after it took a 22.5 million euro one-off charge due to a contract dispute.

($1 = 0.8001 euros)

(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Erica Billingham)