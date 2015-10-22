An Iowa man has been convicted of wounding two men and shooting at a third in a random drive-by shooting spree in a Des Moines suburb, a local prosecutor said.

A Polk County jury on Wednesday found Pete Polson, 33, guilty of various charges including one count of attempted murder in the 2014 shooting, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said.

Polson was accused of driving around Pleasant Hill, a suburb of Des Moines, during the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2014, and randomly shooting at people.

Shot were Zachary Whitehill and Mark Mitchell, who were leaving their homes for the day. He also shot at a third man, who was uninjured, Sarcone said.

Polson took the stand during the trial and told the jury that he did not remember the shootings after he took a bad hit of methamphetamine the night before, according to local media.

Polson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9. He faces 74 years in prison, Sarcone said.

