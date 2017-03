United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) the world's biggest courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

I-parcel helps American e-commerce merchants with international delivery services in over 100 countries, UPS said.

(Story corrects the number of countries to over 100 from 93 in the third paragraph)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)